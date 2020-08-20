Robert Baer
Robert Hardeman "Bobby" Baer, 80, passed peacefully Aug. 16, 2020, at his home in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Bobby was not one to enter a room quietly. He made friends wherever he went and did his darnedest to make newcomers feel welcome. He was truly one-of-a-kind.
Bobby was born in Macon, Ga., to the late Margaret Hardeman Baer, also from Macon, and Max Baer, who immigrated to the United States in 1926 from Numbrecht, Germany. Bobby's older brother, Herbert "Buzzy" Baer predeceased him, passing in 2012.
Bobby graduated from Lanier High School in Macon (Class of '58) and went on to Mercer University (Class of '62), where he was a two-sport athlete, playing on both Mercer's collegiate baseball and tennis teams. In his senior year, Bobby was a finalist at the Georgia Intercollegiate doubles championships. Following graduation, Bobby served his country in Vietnam as a Captain in the United States Army.
Upon completion of his military service, Bobby obtained his law degree from Mercer at the Walter F. George School of Law. Bobby continued to excel at tennis and was twice crowned Macon City Tennis Champion.
Professionally, Bobby spent a year in New York City in the general counsel office of New York Life and then returned to his home state, establishing a successful law practice in Brunswick, Ga. Bobby actively practiced law in Brunswick from 1972 through 2018, over 45 years. At his office at 400 "G" St., Bobby handled a wide range of legal issues including real estate, business formation, family law, personal injury, bankruptcy and criminal defense. He had a clientele as diverse as his practice. Regardless of the client or case, Bobby was at his best assisting others in their time of personal crisis. Bobby also received great satisfaction mentoring others, helping many lawyers launch successful practices of their own.
Bobby is survived by his three children, Jennifer Baer of Asheville, N.C., Robb Baer of Asheville, N.C., and Bryan Baer of Atlanta, Ga.; his daughters-in-law, Patty Baer and Holly Baer; and four grandchildren, Hayley Hardwick, Peyton Baer, Ellison Baer and Brooks Baer.
An outdoor burial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with the Rev. Michael McAfee, Bobby's cousin, officiating.
Following the service, the family will greet friends at 1842 Inn, 353 College St., Macon, Georgia 31201. (There is a covered outdoor patio and courtyard at the inn). Services will be live-streamed through Hart's Facebook Site.
Please also visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Downtown, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Services, 765 Cherry St., Macon, Georgia 31201 has charge of the services.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020