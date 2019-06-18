|
|
|
Robert Bruce
Robert James Bruce, 67, of Woodbine, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Homeward Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 18, 2019
Read More