Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Benasuly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Benasuly


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Benasuly Obituary
Robert Benasuly

Robert Joseph Benasuly, 70, of Brunswick, departed his life Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Benasuly was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Tangier, Morocco, to the late Joseph Robert and Elena A. Benasuly. He was retired from the US Navy as YNC(SS). Mr. Benasuly had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 31 years, and was a member of Altama Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working on his house. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mathew Benasuly.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Ann Benasuly of Brunswick; three children, Daniel Benasuly of Hattiesburg, Miss., Jonagh Benasuly and wife Keri of Tucker, Ga., and Rachel Benasuly of Brunswick; a daughter-in-law, Marie Benasuly of Douglasville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Chani, Mathew, Patrick, Harrison and JJ; two sisters, Vivian Bonamy and husband Michael and Rose Hogg, all of Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to , or the .

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now