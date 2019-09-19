|
Robert Benasuly
Robert Joseph Benasuly, 70, of Brunswick, departed his life Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Benasuly was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Tangier, Morocco, to the late Joseph Robert and Elena A. Benasuly. He was retired from the US Navy as YNC(SS). Mr. Benasuly had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 31 years, and was a member of Altama Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working on his house. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mathew Benasuly.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Ann Benasuly of Brunswick; three children, Daniel Benasuly of Hattiesburg, Miss., Jonagh Benasuly and wife Keri of Tucker, Ga., and Rachel Benasuly of Brunswick; a daughter-in-law, Marie Benasuly of Douglasville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Chani, Mathew, Patrick, Harrison and JJ; two sisters, Vivian Bonamy and husband Michael and Rose Hogg, all of Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to , or the .
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019
