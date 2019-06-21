Robert Spinks



Robert Lee Spinks, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



Robert was born in Atlanta on Oct. 10, 1928, to Alonzo Oscar and Minnie Long Spinks. He and his family moved to the middle Georgia area at an early age, where he attended Zenith School. After attending Roberta High School, he joined the Navy at age 17 and was sent to Great Lakes, Ill., for basic training. He was then transferred to Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. He served in World War II on the aircraft carrier, USS Cabot and later transferred to the USS Kearsarge, home ported in Boston, Mass.



After an honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Valley where his parents lived, and reunited with his former classmate from Zenith School, Lois Lunsford. They were married on Oct. 21, 1950.



Robert was hired as an aircraft mechanic, later a hydraulic inspector and then as a mechanical engineering technician. After 36 years at Robins Air Force Base, and four years in the Navy, he retired with 40 years of service.



He lived most of his adult life in Fort Valley with his family. He was an active member of Wesley Chapel UMC and Powersville UMC. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 76, and instrumental in the planning and developing of the Veterans Memorial in Fort Valley. After retirement, he and Lois enjoyed traveling and sightseeing across the United States and Canada.



The last four-and-a-half years were spent living in Brunswick with his daughter, Susan, where he attended Brunswick First UMC. One of his highlights was meeting his new friends at McDonald's three times a week for coffee and conversation.



Robert was loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a giving spirit; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his family with all his heart, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought joy to his life. Fishing with his buddies, son and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. There's no telling how many fish he caught and cleaned in his lifetime and was always ready for a good fish fry. In his earlier years, he loved racing cars on the dirt track circuit and made quite a name for himself as the driver of U-2. Later in life, he enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and rooting for his favorite driver, No. 18, Kyle Bush. He loved a good card game of Rummy and was hard to beat.



Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois; their son, Donnie Spinks; and their grandson, Brent Lee.



He is survived by his daughter, Susan Spinks Lee of Brunswick; and his late son's wife, Linda Spinks of Fort Valley; brother-in-law, Joe Lunsford of Fort Valley; grandchildren, Mallery Lee Hale (Earin) of Brunswick; Holly Spinks DeFore (Jackson), Joe Spinks (Lindsay), Matthew Spinks (Anna) and John Spinks (Brittany), all of Fort Valley; eight great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Grayson Hale, Anna, Jack and Kate DeFore, Eli and Luke Spinks, Charlotte Spinks and several nieces and nephews.



The service will be held at 4 p.m. June 23, 2019, at Powersville UMC, 195 Lakeview Road, Byron. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.



The family will greet friends from 3-4 p.m. in the Powersville UMC fellowship hall, prior to the service.



Memorial gifts can be made to the or the . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.



