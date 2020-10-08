1/
Robert Louis "Bobby" Stevens
1958 - 2020
Bobby Stevens

Robert "Bobby" Louis Stevens, 62, of Savannah, Ga., died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St.Joseph's Hospital after a brief illness.

Bobby was born on April 7, 1958, in McIntosh County to Richard Sr. and Louise Stevens. He married his "sweetie," Lisa Sims, in October of 1992. Bobby had five children whom he loved and adored. He was always willing to help others and never met a stranger. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and three older brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife,Lisa Sims-Stevens; sons, Maurice Stevens (Terianna), Travis Stevens and Donald Sims (Jasmine); daughters, Da'Nette Watford (Joshua) and Deborah Stevens; brothers, Charles Stevens (Colette), David "Von" Stevens (Cynnamon), Donald "Keith" Stevens and Willie Holmes; sisters, Sallie Stevens, Krythe Lee Stevens, Katherine "Kathy" Brown and Jacqueline "Jackie" McGirt; and sister-in-law, Ureatee Bacon; his uncle, Pulaski "Big Boy" Stevens; and his aunts, Mamie James and Barbara Wilson. He is also survived by in-laws (love), Linda, Marilyn (Charles), Mujinga "Reginald," Todd and Lynell; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins.

A public viewing was held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, Darien, GA 31305.

A graveside viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

A graveside service will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the First African Baptist Church (Jones) Cemetery, 7602 Jones Road NW, Riceboro, GA.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at all functions.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 8, 2020.
