Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Robert M. White

Robert M. White Obituary
Robert White

Robert M. White 77, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, with military honors, will follow.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 16, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 16, 2020
