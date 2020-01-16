|
Robert White
Robert M. White 77, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, with military honors, will follow.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 16, 2020