Robert White
Robert M. White 77, of Brunswick, Ga. passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home and his favorite recliner. He defied all the odds (and all the doctors!) by valiantly battling COPD and numerous terminal cancers for over 20 years.
Robert "Bob" was born in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 6, 1942, to the late Robert Matheson White Sr. and the late Freda Freml White. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, primarily aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Oriskany (The Mighty O!) After being stationed at Glynco Jetport, he fell in love with Glynn County and decided to make Brunswick his forever home.
Bob was employed by Hercules for over 35 years until his retirement in 1999.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Ann Tyler White. They were married for 44 years, and are now reunited at last after her death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Judy, Jackie, Janet and Ted.
Robert is survived by his three daughters, Sara White Baird (Mike) of St. Marys, Ga., Laura White Chan (Joseph) of Morristown, N.J., and Barbara White Tunnell (Stephen) of Tioga, Texas; as well as his four beloved grandchildren, James Tomblin, Elizabeth Harrison-White, Jeffrey Chan and Eleanor Chan. He is also survived by brother, Tim White of Omaha, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga. A graveside service is to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment, with military honors, will follow.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 17, 2020
