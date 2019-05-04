Robert Winter



Robert McPhelan Winter, 90, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at The Laurels in Highland Creek.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



Born in Savannah, Ga., on Dec. 28, 1928, he was a son to the late Alphonse and Elizabeth McPhelan Winter.



Mr. Winter was a graduate of Dothan High School, in Dothan, Ala., and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. Following college, he joined the U.S. Naval Corps of Engineers, and served time in Hawaii, during the Korean War.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Helen Kearney Winter; and brother, Alphonse A. Winter Jr.



Left to cherish his memories are his children, Clare and Bob Diamond, Mary-Ellen and Chris Doyle, and Patrick Winter and Mardi Schmeichel; and grandchildren, Maureen and Molly Diamond, and Maggie, Tess, Liam and Lucy Doyle.



Memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, 1217 Newcastle St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Winter family.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 4, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on May 4, 2019