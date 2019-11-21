|
Bobby N. Shupe, Sr.
Robert "Bobby" N. Shupe, Sr., 64, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Bobby was born in Wichita, Kan., in 1954. His family moved to Brunswick when he was a young boy and he became a lifelong resident, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1972. He earned an Associate of Science in drafting and design from Brunswick Junior College in 1977, a Bachelor of Architectural Engineering Technology from Southern Technical Institute 1978, and became a professional engineer and land surveyor, registered by the State of Georgia in 1982.
Upon completion of his education, Bobby worked for local surveyors in Brunswick, and opened his own company, Shupe Surveying Company P.C., on Jan. 1, 1988. Over the years, he welcomed Vice President-Administration Roxanne Thomas, and partners Gary Nevill and Teeple Hill. He incorporated his civil engineering knowledge, along with his passion for helping people to create a company that focused on attention to detail, and dedicated service to the community. Over the years, many employees came and went, but Bobby always considered his partners and all of his employees an integral part of his family.
Bobby served as the Glynn County Surveyor for 25 years. He also served in many capacities for the Surveying and Mapping Society of Georgia (SAMSOG), including President 2003-2004, Secretary/Treasurer 2014-2016, Georgia Museum of SAMSOG Founding Member/Trustee, Director, Constitution and ByLaws Committee Chairman, Annual Meeting Committee Chairman, and received the Outstanding Service Award in 2014.
Bobby met the love of his life, Donna Wheeler, in 1974, and she changed his world forever. They were married in 1976, and he was her devoted husband and constant companion for 43 years. They have been blessed with three children, Natalie, Nathan and Niki, and a grandson, Nate, who filled his life with joy, love and laughter. His circle of love was completed by his faithful dog, Gracie, who lived for his nightly treats of vanilla wafers.
Bobby was a faithful member of College Place United Methodist Church, attending Sunday School and serving on the Building Committee and Finance Committee. He loved the Lord, but, his faith was sorely tested when they lost their beloved Natalie at a tender age. As the years rolled on, he grew closer to his Lord and Savior, and once told his beloved Donna that, to him, "Hope was Jesus!"
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Bob) Shupe, Evelyn Rhodes Shupe Johnson; his daughter, Natalie Ruth Shupe; sister, Cheryl Shupe Crosby Southerland; and his nephew Christopher Crosby.
He is survived with great affection by his wife, Donna; his son, Nathan (Katherine); grandson Nate; and his daughter, Niki (Ray) Fullard. Additionally, he is survived by his stepfather, Emory Johnson; sisters, Barbara (John) Hilley, Patti (Benny) Crawford and Mitzi (Danny) Smith; sister-in-law, Laurie (Lee) Bryant of Millen; brother-in-law, George Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Mike Southerland. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Craig Crosby of Charleston, S.C., Brianna (Derek) Lessinger of Spring Hill, Fla., Shelly Bryant of Savannah, Baron (Michelle, Dayton and Berkley) Smith, Blake (Chelsea, Grady and Griffin) Smith, Belle Smith (Houston Mitchell), Carol Hilley Stephens (Nate, Zeta, and Jaxton) of Oxford, Ga., and Matt Hilley (Sunday and Zoey) of Forest, Va.
Visitation will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at College Place United Methodist with the Rev. Rob Grotheer, the Rev. Dr. Bill Daniel and the Rev. Tab Miller, associate pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Gary Nevill, Teeple Hill, Dave Thornton, Ricky Kretzschmar, Billy Simmons and Jimmy Drury. Honorary pallbearers are former and current employees of Shupe Surveying Company, P.C.
In addition to flowers, donations may also be made to College Place United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019
