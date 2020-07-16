Bob Brock
Robert Oscar Brock Jr. passed away peacefully at his St. Simons Island home on July 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born on Aug. 21, 1933, in Nashville, Tenn., to Robert Oscar Brock Sr. and Evelyn Guthrie Brock.
Bob is survived by his wife, Diane H. Brock; and their children, Abigail R. Brock, also of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Sarah E. Brock of Soldotna, Alaska, who gave her dad a beautiful new granddaughter, Everleigh Brock-Pontious, in June. Bob is also survived by his brother, Carey L. Brock of Brunswick, Ga.; and a sister, Camille E. Sewell (Ron) of Damascus, Va.; along with several nieces and nephews, and stepchildren from a previous marriage, Danny Brock of Florida, and Glenn Brock and Carol K. Brock, both of Dallas, Texas.
Bob made his career as a commercial electrical contractor and a master electrician although that hardly defined the man. Besides being a supportive and loving husband, wonderful father, and mentor to many, he was an avid reader with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. Bob loved among other things ... science, math, astronomy, planes, trains, history, maps, old cars, canoes, camping, fishing, travel, good food, good friends, good books, good conversation, and at times ... a good cigar.
After being a proud 1951 graduate of Battleground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War training soldiers in infantry firearms (1952-1954). A highlight of Bob's life in recent years was being able to travel to Washington, D.C., and participate in the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight on May 5, 2018.
Although not actively participating for some time now, Bob maintained his Memphis, Tenn., memberships as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, a member in good standing of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Desoto No. 299, Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of Tennessee Penn - Chapter No. 22, Grand Council, Cryptic Masons of Tennessee Eureka - Council No. 6 and as an Al Chymia Shriner.
Bob's remains will be cremated and the family will honor him with a celebration of his life later this year in the Virginia/Tennessee mountains that he loved so much.
Bob attended Brookman Community Church and was at peace leaving his earthly body knowing that our Father in Heaven was there to usher him home.
Bob's family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for their help in making the last few days of Bob's life as comfortable as possible, and for the exceptional care and kindness shown to him and his family during this most difficult time.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020