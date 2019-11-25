|
|
Robert Poppell
Robert Thomas "Tad" Poppell Jr., 52, of Darien, departed this life Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Darien Church of God, with the Revs. Tommy Whaley and Danny Stilwell officiating. Interment will follow in McIntosh Family Cemetery, with Roger Blakesmith, Gage Browning, Travis Poppell, Alex Browning, Jodee Middleton, Craig Chambers and Mike Ward serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers with me M & L Logging Co. associates and Seaboard Construction associates.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Darien Church of God.
Born Jan. 20, 1967, in Brunswick to Robert Thomas Poppell Sr. and Shirley H. Scott, he was a lifelong resident of McIntosh County. Mr. Poppell was a 1985 graduate of McIntosh Academy, and attended Darien Church of God. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed boating and camping. He was self-employed with Roberts Trucking Co.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Carla H. Poppell; a son, Blake Thomas Poppell; his mother, Shirley H. Scott and husband Virgil; father, Robert T. Poppell Sr. and wife Donna, all of Darien; three sisters, Brittany Poppell of Darien, Beverly Scott of Crescent and Elaine Scott of Gordon, Ga.; three brothers, Jeffrey Poppell and wife Kathy of Townsend, Chris Scott and wife Angela of Brantley County and Jamie Scott and wife Heather of Colorado; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 25, 2019