Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Nahunta First Baptist Church
Robert Rawls

Robert Rawls Obituary
Robert "Bob" Rawls

Robert William Rawls "Bob" lost a valiant fight and broke the bindings of this Earth and went with God on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Vincent's in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born on Dec. 2, 1936, he was a master of all trades. Moving to Brunswick in 1966, he bought Tracy's Auto Parts which was later renamed Rawls Auto Parts.

He was a very active member of Nahunta First Baptist Church. He spent years working in the kitchen and mowing all of the church's property. He was a member of the "Men's Class", a trustee and chairman of the properties committee.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Brooks Rawls - the love of his life; a son, Dr. Thomas Brooks; grandson, Travis Brooks (Alicia); granddaughters, Lindsay Brooks Stansberry (Matthew), Gracie Brooks and Lariscy Brooks; his brother, Dr. James A. Rawls (Margie); and four great-grandchildren, Marlee, John and Easton Brooks and Harvey Stansberry.

After retiring, Bob and Eleanor moved to Brantley County and purchased "The Property" which was Bob's heaven on Earth.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, John R. Brooks; and his sister, Frances R. Phillips.

A memorial (celebration of life) will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Nahunta First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, love donations can be made to Nahunta First Baptist Church in Bob's memory.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2019
