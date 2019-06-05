Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Robert Stephen "Bob" Gettins


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert Stephen "Bob" Gettins Obituary
Robert Gettins

Robert Stephen "Bob" Gettins, 81, of St. Marys, died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A homegoing ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor James Ham officiating.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 5, 2019
