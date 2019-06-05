|
Robert Gettins
Robert Stephen "Bob" Gettins, 81, of St. Marys, died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A homegoing ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor James Ham officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019
