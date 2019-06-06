|
Bob Gettins
Robert "Bob" Stephen Gettins, 81, of St. Marys, died May 31 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A going home ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor James Ham officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 6, 2019
