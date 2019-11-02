|
|
Robert Lincoln Weitz, whose life and career was wide-ranging, fulfilling and loving, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home beside the love of his life, Lois Weitz, his wife of 61 years. Bob Weitz was a musician, an educator, a competitive sailor, an avid golfer, an enthusiastic sports fan and an Army veteran. Born in Newton, Mass., Bob played baseball, football, ran track, while also becoming an accomplished trumpet player and singer. After graduating from Newton High School, he attended the New England Conservatory of Music, Syracuse University, Boston University and Montclair State University. He held a Music Education Master's Degree in Music and was recognized for his innovative choral music arrangements for the cambiata voice. In 1961 Bob initially embarked on a music production career composing, arranging, conducting, in addition to singing on award-winning radio advertising jingles and station IDs. Later with ABC/Paramount, he produced and sang on numerous cartoon themes including Underdog, Hercules, Beetle Bailey, and others. In 1964 Bob started his 30 year New Jersey music education career first in Newark, then Rockaway Township, and Ridgewood. Dissatisfied that middle school choral music didn't account for the male changing voice, he set to developing a repertoire for the emerging cambiata approach, in the process helping other music teachers put the new theory into practice. While fundamental toward establishing the current choral education international standard, his students will best remember "Mr. Weitz" for the passion he brought to every school day, at countless rehearsals and each performance. Bob was a founding member and commodore of the Jefferson Sailing Club at Lake Hopatcong. He was commodore of the North Jersey Yacht Racing Union, and a champion Buccaneer class and J-22 class sailor. After moving to Jekyll Island in 1994, Bob continued his avid interest in sailing as commodore for the Golden Isles Sailing Club on Saint Simons Island. He was a three-time winning captain of the Coastal Cup race from Fernandina Beach, Fla., to Saint Simons Island. Bob also played competitive golf with the Jekyll Island Men's Golf Association, and as its president led a successful drive to install a wider range of competitive tees on the Islands courses. On April 1, 2001, he recorded a hole-in-one on Jekyll's Indian Mounds course.Bob and Lois met in Syracuse, New York, and were legendary Syracuse sports fans and also long-suffering Jacksonville Jaguars season ticket holders. As a lifelong baseball fan, Bob loved his Red Sox, but was especially attached to the original Boston Braves baseball organization (where he witnessed Babe Ruth's final season) then again as the Atlanta Braves after moving to Georgia. Bob remained active in retirement with numerous groups and organizations, including the Jekyll Island Lions Club, Jekyll Island Singers, Jekyll Island Citizens Association and Friends of Historic Jekyll Island. Bob was a board member of the Jekyll Island Arts Association and was among the founding volunteers at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Possessing a wry wit, Bob was quick to laugh, warm and engaging, fast to make an acquaintance and enjoyed countless long friendships. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by Lois, his sons, Michael Spann-Weitz, Matthew Weitz and John Weitz, daughters-in-law Dawn Spann-Weitz and Mischelle Williams Weitz, grandchildren Christopher and Kyle Spann-Weitz, and Joseph and Mary Weitz. He was predeceased by his parents, Lincoln and Mary Weitz. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Ala., 36104.
The Brunswick News, November 2, 2019
