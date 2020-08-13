Robert Wells
Robert Wells passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on Aug. 14, 1946, in South Bend, Ind., to Donald and Catherine Wells. He grew up with his sister, Kathy, in Dania, Fla., and attended Florida State University. After receiving his Bachelor of Science and a master's degree in criminal justice, he was the director of County Court Probation and the founder of the State of Florida Victim Assistance Organization. He was a true advocate for crime victims and their families at the county, state and national level. He eventually accepted a position at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Ga., where he worked for over 20 years.
Robert's passions were many and he was an avid learner. He loved cold beer, live music, a good book and exploring new adventurous foods. His travels brought him from Europe to Thailand as well as 48 states. After retirement, he was a key contributor on Seeking Alpha (a stock research site) and was followed by many for his investment advice. One of his favorite weekly traditions was meeting his friends at Chick-fil-A for breakfast. He loved his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Robert is survived by his love, Eileen; his children, Allison Maucere, Rebecca Price and Sarah Commisso; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Kathy Pologruto; and his three nieces.
A private service will be held at Christ Church on St. Simons Island, Ga.
The family would like to express our thanks to the transplant team at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., for the excellent care and support over the past couple of years. If desired, friends and family may make a memorial donation to the Gabriel House of Care which provides housing for transplant patients and their caregivers https://gabrielhouseofcare.org
