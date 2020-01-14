|
|
Bobby Rice
Robert Williams Rice "Bobby," 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Bobby was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born to the late Thomas Botts Rice and Mary Louise Moore Rice of Houston, Texas. He attended The Asheville School and then The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., graduating in 1964. Bobby thrived at Sewanee, majoring in philosophy and making some of the best friends of his life. He was a member of the KA Order and several other organizations. He cherished his time at Sewanee, and was most proud of his status as the only player to be a member of both undefeated Sewanee Tiger football teams of 1958 and 1963. He wore this badge of honor proudly for the duration of his life. Bobby also served as a medic in the Army and completed his service in the Army Reserves. He went on to forge a career in the men's clothing business starting as a sales rep, and culminating in the founding of his own shirt company, "Cotton Brothers." He later became a sportswear designer for the Warren Sewell Clothing Co. Bobby was also an avid golfer. In fact, he made eight holes-in-one on golf courses all over the country. If not on the golf course, Bobby could be found either on the beach or watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. His knowledge of football stats, Georgia football history, rules, coaches and players could fill a book.
Bobby was a Trustee of The University of the South, a member of the St. Simons Island Rotary, served on the board of the Glynn County Humane Society, and coached youth football. He never forgot his young players and maintained connections with many into adulthood. He was also an enthusiastic member of the "Attitude Adjustment" group.
Bobby Rice never knew a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went, and will always be remembered for his robust laugh and appreciation for a good story. His generosity and kind heart are legendary; one who commented that he liked Bobby's tie would often find himself the recipient of that tie. Always the best dressed man in the room, he was known for his refined sartorial style.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Robert Williams Rice Jr. (Rebecca) and his daughter, Adrian Rice Robinson (John); his stepdaughters, Shannon Watson Ball (David) and Morgan Watson; and his grandchildren, Rob and Carter Rice, Will and Rice Robinson, Christopher, William and Joseph Ball and Maia and Ian Watson-Shulhan.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Christ Church, Frederica, on St. Simons Island, with a reception to follow in the parish house.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Golden Isles for professional and caring service. Donations can be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, the Glynn County Humane Society, or Christ Church, Frederica.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 14, 2020