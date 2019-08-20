|
Roberta Whitley
Roberta Emma Whitley, 80, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with her family by her side.
Roberta was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of the late Harry Doran and the late Beth Fielding Doran. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Richard "Butch" Doran.
Roberta had resided in Glynn County since 1968, and retired from the College of Coastal Georgia. She was a member of Bay Harbour Church of God. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an outgoing personality and loved animals. She also enjoyed music and dancing. Roberta will always be remembered as a social butterfly who never met a stranger.
Roberta will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her five sons, J.C. Barber (Melinda), Fred Barber (Linda) and Robert Crawford (Robin), all of Brunswick, Ga., Jeff Whitley (Kimberly) of Darien, Ga., and Mike Barber of New Port Richey, Fla. Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda Tickle (Carl) of Auburndale, Fla.; four grandsons, Tyler Crawford, Patrick Crawford, Bruce Morgan and P.A. Morgan; one granddaughter, Meg Bryant (Wayne) one great-granddaughter, Cynthia Barton; two sisters, Helen Brown and Audrey Booth; one brother, Ralph Hopkins (Martha); and one sister-in-law, Linda Doran. Also surviving is her grand-puppy, CoCo; and her grand-cockatoo, Popcorn. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life gather to honor Roberta's life will be held during the hours of 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to help the family pay tribute to a life well-lived.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
