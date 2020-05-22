Roberta Johnson
Roberta Johnson died May 15 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020
