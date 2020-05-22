Roberta Johnson
Roberta Johnson

Roberta Johnson died May 15 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
