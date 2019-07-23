Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Robin Rene Courson


1959 - 2019
Robin Rene Courson Obituary
Robin Courson

Robin Rene Courson, 59, of Hortense, departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her residence.

Born Oct.16, 1959 in Nassau County, Fla., Mrs. Courson spent most of her life in Brunswick, Ga. In September 1987, Mrs. Courson received her license as a registered nurse. She later obtained her CRRN. Previous employers include Southeast Georgia Health System, ABC Home Health, Brooks Rehabilitation and NCI (Nursing Corps). She was a loving Christian who doted on her children, grandchildren and family.

Survivors include two daughters, Tabetha Bennett and husband Kevin of Orlando, Fla., and Candace Young and husband Allen of Brunswick; two grandsons, Zachary and Tristan Bennett; and two granddaughters, Makayla and Ashley Young; father and mother, Roger and Sandra Box of Hortense; two sisters, Sandy Elder (David) and Stephanie Highsmith (Ronnie) of Brunswick; and one brother, Ernest Knight Jr. (Mary) of St. Simons Island; four nephews; one niece; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Courson of Brunswick; father, Ernest Knight Sr. of Fernandina Beach; and brother, Vernon Knight of Hortense.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 23, 2019
