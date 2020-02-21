|
|
Rodney Bennett
Infant Rodney Granger Bennett, of Waynesville, Ga., entered eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Children's Healthcare Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Granger was born Jan. 2, 2020, in Savannah, Ga., to Jenny Leigh Bennett and Rodney Scott Bennett.
Visitation is to be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga.
A graveside service is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, where the Rev. Wesley DeVerger is to officiate. Interment will follow the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020