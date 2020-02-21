Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
3412 Ross Road
Brunswick, GA
Rodney Granger Bennett

Rodney Granger Bennett Obituary
Rodney Bennett

Infant Rodney Granger Bennett, of Waynesville, Ga., entered eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Children's Healthcare Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Granger was born Jan. 2, 2020, in Savannah, Ga., to Jenny Leigh Bennett and Rodney Scott Bennett.

Visitation is to be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga.

A graveside service is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, where the Rev. Wesley DeVerger is to officiate. Interment will follow the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020
