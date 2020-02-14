Home

Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Rodney Hales
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel Park Cemetery
Brunswick, GA
Rodney Hales

Rodney "Steve" Hales, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Brunswick Campus, after a long illness.

Steve was born in Hartford, Ala., and raised in Dothan, Ala. He lived 20 years in Richmond Hill before settling in Brunswick for the past 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force he worked with the Waffle House Corp. for 25 years, and most recently with Nalley Automotive. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.

He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Stephen Moore; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Rena Hales; children, Mindy Galbreath (Larry) of Richmond Hill, Kim Graham of Austin, Texas, and Stephanie Guest of Hortense, Ga.; special daughter-in-law, Tamika Moore of Brunswick; 15 grandchildren, Steven Galbreath (Amanda), Joshua Galbreath (Mackenzy), Colby Galbreath (Tori), Brayden Galbreath, Sarah Knox, Morgan Graham, Ryan Mills, Bryson Guest, Jayden Guest, Mattox Guest, Zachary Moore, Osjha Moore, Avery Moore, Carlee Moore and Tryce Moore; two great-grandsons, S.J. and Brooks Galbreath; sister, Glenda "Sister" Howell; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at noon in Chapel Park Cemetery, in Brunswick.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 14, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 14, 2020
