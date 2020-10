Or Copy this URL to Share

Rodney Harding



Rodney Ray Harding, 77, of Brunswick, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



An informal memorial service will take place at the Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park at 3 p.m. Monday, officiated by chaplain Powell Allen.



The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020



