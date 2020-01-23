|
|
Roger Thompson
Roger David Thompson, 59, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Brunswick. He was a small engine repairman, and along with his father, the former co-owner of Thompson's Small Engine Repair, in Brunswick. He was a member of Norwich Baptist Church, and preceded in death by his daughter, Kara Thompson; and father, Floyd Thompson.
Survivors are his daughter, Alicia Thompson of Texas; mother, Frederica "Freddy" Thompson of Brunswick; cousin, Spec Thompson of Brunswick; several grandchildren; and numerous other cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Norwich Baptist Church, with Pastor Art Cyphers officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
