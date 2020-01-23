Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger David Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger David Thompson Obituary
Roger Thompson

Roger David Thompson, 59, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Brunswick. He was a small engine repairman, and along with his father, the former co-owner of Thompson's Small Engine Repair, in Brunswick. He was a member of Norwich Baptist Church, and preceded in death by his daughter, Kara Thompson; and father, Floyd Thompson.

Survivors are his daughter, Alicia Thompson of Texas; mother, Frederica "Freddy" Thompson of Brunswick; cousin, Spec Thompson of Brunswick; several grandchildren; and numerous other cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Norwich Baptist Church, with Pastor Art Cyphers officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -