Roger R. Browher Sr., 92, of McIntyre, Ga., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Navicent Health in Macon.



The Brunswick native was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, and a retired shift supervisor from Hercules Inc. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, an accomplished professional trumpet player and loved fishing and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris Garner Browher; and his brother, W.T. Browher Jr.



Survivors include his son, the Rev. Roger R. Browher Jr. (Betty); grandsons, Matthew Browher (Melissa), Reese Browher (Aleece) and Joshua Browher (Mandy); great-grandchildren, Lily, Ella, Tripp, Ava, Nate, Will and Bristol; sisters, Virginia Lipthratt and Eleanor Miller (Will); and a host of other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends from 3-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Rincon Baptist Temple.



The funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Rincon Baptist Temple, with interment to follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.



Remembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 66, McIntyre, GA 31054.



Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



