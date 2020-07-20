1/
Rom Latham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rom Latham

Rom Everett Latham, 75, of Brunswick entered peacefully into Heaven's gates Thursday at Southeast Georgia health Systems.

Rom was born April 21, 1945, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Romulus Everett Latham and the late Elizabeth Cora Latham. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly M. LaCambra; and a sister, Linda Johnson. He was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk. Rom continued his education at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., where he earned his bachelor of science degree. Rom was a Vietnam veteran and served his country with honor in the United States Air Force. He then had a successful career with the federal government as a United States Marshal. He retired after 31 years of dedicated service. He and his loving wife, Penny, resided in Glynn County for the past 24 years. Rom continued his career at FLETC as a contractor for 10 years and was a member of The Chapel. He was a member of the Retired United States Marshal Association and the American Legion Post 9 and the VFW. Rom was a kind hearted, loving man with a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia "Penny" Latham; a daughter, Kristina Sue Claxton; his son, Justin E. Latham; three grandchildren, Emily Anne LaCambra, Frank C. Claxton (Molly), and Cameron Claxton. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Rom was an avid college football fan who enjoyed watching his Georgia Bulldogs. He also enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and fishing. He was an animal lover as well. Rom was a very honorable man who has blessed this world with his legacy.

A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Rom Everett Latham at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Dockery officiating the service. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Rom's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 20, 2020





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved