Rom Latham
Rom Everett Latham, 75, of Brunswick entered peacefully into Heaven's gates Thursday at Southeast Georgia health Systems.
Rom was born April 21, 1945, in Norfolk, Va., the son of the late Romulus Everett Latham and the late Elizabeth Cora Latham. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly M. LaCambra; and a sister, Linda Johnson. He was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk. Rom continued his education at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., where he earned his bachelor of science degree. Rom was a Vietnam veteran and served his country with honor in the United States Air Force. He then had a successful career with the federal government as a United States Marshal. He retired after 31 years of dedicated service. He and his loving wife, Penny, resided in Glynn County for the past 24 years. Rom continued his career at FLETC as a contractor for 10 years and was a member of The Chapel. He was a member of the Retired United States Marshal Association and the American Legion Post 9 and the VFW. Rom was a kind hearted, loving man with a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia "Penny" Latham; a daughter, Kristina Sue Claxton; his son, Justin E. Latham; three grandchildren, Emily Anne LaCambra, Frank C. Claxton (Molly), and Cameron Claxton. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Rom was an avid college football fan who enjoyed watching his Georgia Bulldogs. He also enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and fishing. He was an animal lover as well. Rom was a very honorable man who has blessed this world with his legacy.
A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Rom Everett Latham at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Dockery officiating the service. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Rom's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Rom's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 20, 2020