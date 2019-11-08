|
Ron Arthur
Ron L. Arthur, 70, died in his sleep at his home on Jekyll Island, Ga., on Nov. 6, 2019.
Sgt. Arthur was a retired Georgia State Trooper after serving in Lowndes County, Monroe County, and Jekyll Island, Ga.
A sportsman all of his life, he loved hunting and fishing on his land in Monroe County, Ga., and from the dock of one of his homes on the St. Marys River. His love of recounting stories and spinning yarns from his life delighted all who heard them.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Arthur; and his sons, Ron Arthur Jr., and Daniel Arthur. His two grandsons, Mason and Xander, provided many laughs and hours of enjoyment for him.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Jekyll Island United Methodist Church. A reception will follow, so the family can visit with his many friends and family.
The family has requested no flowers, and have invited those who wish to make a memorial contribution to the Jekyll Island Fire Department or to his church, Jekyll Island United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 8, 2019
