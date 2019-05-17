Ron Williams



Ron Williams, 65, passed away on May 11, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after losing his battle to brain cancer.



He was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Savannah, Ga., to Jack A. Williams and Florence June Grubbs.



He is survived by the love of his life, Renee Strickland Williams of Brunswick, Ga. He is survived by two children, and two stepchildren, Stephanie Williams Reynolds (Dan), Rachel Williams, Daniel Tuten (Jillian) and Diana Wright. He had one granddaughter, Audrey Tuten. Ron is also survived by his newly discovered brother, Warren Underwood (Donna).



He is preceded in death by his parents; and his younger brother, Forrest Williams.



For nearly 40 years, Ron dedicated his life to serving others through EMS and fire service in the communities of Jekyll Island, Monroe County, and Camden County, from which he retired. He was also committed to serving his fellow brothers by implementing programs to help first responders with critical incident stress management, a service for which he was deeply passionate.



An avid kayaker, Ron spent much of his time on the water. He had adventures all across the Southeast, making friends wherever he went. With a love of nature and the outdoors, Ron was an amateur archeologist, finding his first arrowhead while in the Boy Scouts. He always stopped to take in his surroundings, enjoying the majesty of the world around him.



Ron will always be in our hearts, and will be deeply missed.



The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at First Baptist Church, in Brunswick, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Dr. Chris Winford officiating.



The family requests, in lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributes to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 17, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 17, 2019