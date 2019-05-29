Ronald Clements



Ronald Bartlett Clements, 71, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a brief illness.



He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Spartanburg, S.C., to David and Margaret Jo Ussery Clements.



He was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School and attended the Waycross Off-Campus Center and Valdosta State College.



Clements joined the U.S. Army in 1967. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Fort Bragg, N.C. He was assigned to the 714th and the 172nd Preventive Medical Units at Fort Bragg. He was deployed to Vietnam with the 172nd Preventive Medicine Field Service Unit and stationed at An Khe and Qui Nhon.



After retirement from retail sales, he was active in the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He served as Lt. Commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of Brunswick.



Clements was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Ronald Bartlett Clements Jr., Waycross; his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Clements Lewis (Russell R.), Cadiz, Ky.; sisters Jo Clements Saye (Jake L. Jr.), Charlotte, N.C., and Olivia Clements Brasington (James E.), Waycross; grandchildren, Andrew Simon Barham, Collene May Lewis and Olivia Rae Lewis; nieces, Shannon Lee Saye, Buff Brasington Visicaro and Anna Olivia Brasington; and nephew, David Benjamin Herren Saye (Robyn M.)



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel, in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.



The family requests that members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans serve as honorary pallbearers, and should be at the church by 2:45pm.



The Brunswick News, May 29, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2019