Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles-Odum Funeral Home and Crematory - Waycross
130 Screven Ave
Waycross, GA 31501
912-283-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel
Waycross, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Bartlett Clements


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Bartlett Clements Obituary
Ronald Clements

Ronald Bartlett Clements, 71, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Spartanburg, S.C., to David and Margaret Jo Ussery Clements.

He was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School and attended the Waycross Off-Campus Center and Valdosta State College.

Clements joined the U.S. Army in 1967. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Fort Bragg, N.C. He was assigned to the 714th and the 172nd Preventive Medical Units at Fort Bragg. He was deployed to Vietnam with the 172nd Preventive Medicine Field Service Unit and stationed at An Khe and Qui Nhon.

After retirement from retail sales, he was active in the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He served as Lt. Commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of Brunswick.

Clements was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Ronald Bartlett Clements Jr., Waycross; his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Clements Lewis (Russell R.), Cadiz, Ky.; sisters Jo Clements Saye (Jake L. Jr.), Charlotte, N.C., and Olivia Clements Brasington (James E.), Waycross; grandchildren, Andrew Simon Barham, Collene May Lewis and Olivia Rae Lewis; nieces, Shannon Lee Saye, Buff Brasington Visicaro and Anna Olivia Brasington; and nephew, David Benjamin Herren Saye (Robyn M.)

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel, in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests that members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans serve as honorary pallbearers, and should be at the church by 2:45pm.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 29, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now