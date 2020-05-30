Ronald Sims
Ronald Clanton Sims, 59, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in Savannah, Ga.
He was born on July 19, 1960, in Savannah, and then later moved to Baxley, Ga., with his family, in 1964. There, he played basketball and ran track for Appling County High School. He was a member of the Class of 1979, and an Eagle Scout with Troop 472.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Joanne Langford Sims; daughter, Katie Sims; mother, Nadine Sims; sisters, Shelia Sims and Yvonne Sellars (son, Devon); brother, Doug Sims (sons, Luke and Logan); stepchildren, April Edgy Kelly (husband, Ben; children, Paxton and Mary-Beth), Marcus Edgy (wife, Kelly; children Hugh and Ella-Kate); along with aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends, near and far.
Ronnie had his own salon in Historic Downtown Brunswick, Ga., where he served the community as a beloved hairdresser and master barber. He had a passion for the outdoors, old dirt roads and long nights by the fire, underneath the stars. Ronnie will be remembered as the kindest, most giving person, who led by example and lived his life to the fullest. He was truly the salt of the Earth.
Family, friends and all who have been touched by Ronnie are invited to his memorial service at 6 p.m. June 2 at Oak Grove Island Marina, 141 Oak Grove Island Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Troop 472 c/o Baxley FUMC, 217 S. Main St., Baxley, GA 31513, or Donate Life Georgia www.donatelifegeorgia.org/support-the-registry.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sims.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 30, 2020
