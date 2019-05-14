Home

Ronald Duncan Williams Obituary
Ronald Williams

Ronald Duncan Williams, 65, of Brunswick, died Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

A celebration service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., in Brunswick, with Dr. Chris Winford officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangments.

The Brunswick News, May 14, 2019
