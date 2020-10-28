1/1
Ronald Earl Haas
Ronald Haas

Ronald Earl Haas, 74, of Brunswick, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Senior Care Center of Brunswick, after an extended illness.

Mr. Haas was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Francis Earl Haas and Marguerite Edith Auskings Haas, and made Brunswick his home for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a contractor who owned R.J.K. Construction for a short period. He also worked with his wife at Sand Dollar Shores Properties Inc. Mr. Haas was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting in his younger days and a big Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Mr. Haas is survived by his wife, Joyce Haas; two children, Kim Crumbley and husband Bobby Jr., and Jeremy Haas and wife, Emily, all of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Lily Crumbley, Chloe Crumbley, Avery Haas and Gentry Haas; a sister, Bette Bowens and husband, Calvin, of Gainesville, Fla.; a brother, Bob Haas of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A service, with military honors, to celebrate the life of Mr. Haas will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
October 27, 2020
Kim and Family .... you are in my prayers . May God give you comfort in the coming days ❤
Melissa Ferrell
Friend
October 27, 2020
Joyce so sorry for your loss...Prayers to you and the family. May He Rest in Peace...
Betty Clarkson
Friend
October 27, 2020
Jeremy and the Haas "tribe"- Very sorry for your loss. Lori, Stafford, and myself send our deepest condolences and prayers are ongoing. God bless you and your family in this time of loss.
The Hudsons
Friend
