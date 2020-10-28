Ronald Haas

Ronald HaasRonald Earl Haas, 74, of Brunswick, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Senior Care Center of Brunswick, after an extended illness.Mr. Haas was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Francis Earl Haas and Marguerite Edith Auskings Haas, and made Brunswick his home for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a contractor who owned R.J.K. Construction for a short period. He also worked with his wife at Sand Dollar Shores Properties Inc. Mr. Haas was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting in his younger days and a big Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds fan.Mr. Haas is survived by his wife, Joyce Haas; two children, Kim Crumbley and husband Bobby Jr., and Jeremy Haas and wife, Emily, all of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Lily Crumbley, Chloe Crumbley, Avery Haas and Gentry Haas; a sister, Bette Bowens and husband, Calvin, of Gainesville, Fla.; a brother, Bob Haas of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.A service, with military honors, to celebrate the life of Mr. Haas will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, October 28, 2020