Ronald Harper
Ronald Roger Harper, 87, of Waynesville, passed away on July 3 at Hospice of the Golden Isles, surrounded by family. He was a native of Claxton, Georgia, and was the son of Charles and Geneva Harper. He was retired from Babcock & Wilcox, was owner of Harper Parsons, Inc., and co-owner of Critch?s Men Shop. He was a resident of Brunswick until he moved to Brantley County in 1979.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years, Rita Critchley Harper; sons Phillip (Anita) New York, Paul (Kim) Atlanta, Ricky (Colletta) Waynesville, Christopher (April) Darien and Anthony (Amy) Raybon. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Iris Diehl (Dan); two sisters-in-law, Patricia Hein and Cherry Harper; also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers James, Clarence, Charles, Irvin, Earnest and Grady Harper; sister Jewell Brown; step-mother Maud and step-siblings Myrtle Drury, H.M. and Pete Towles.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m.; followed by graveside service at Brunswick Memorial Park. Pastor Joe Carr will officiate the services. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Special thanks to Alicia Jacobs, Pat Hein and the hospice staff for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 7, 2020