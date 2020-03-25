Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Ronald Ray Marshall


1953 - 2020
Ronald Ray Marshall Obituary
Ronald Marshall

Ronald Ray Marshall passed away on March 21, 2020, at his residence, in Brunswick.

He was born Jan. 5, 1953, to the late Alvin Marshall and Edna Lucille Marshall Hume, in Spartanburg, S.C.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Ray Marshall; stepmother, Doris Marshall; mother, Edna Lucille Marshall Hume; and sister, Jacqueline Diane Marshall Leachman.

Survivors include his wife, Donna M. Marshall and son, Matthew R. Marshall, both of Brunswick; daughter, Ronda M. Marshall of California; brother, Dennis E. Marshall of Brunswick; an aunt, Joann Hembree of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is to be held Thursday at Palmetto Cemetery.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 25, 2020
