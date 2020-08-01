1/1
Ronald William "Ronnie" Knapp
Ronnie Knapp

Ronald "Ronnie" William Knapp, 44, of Dahlonega, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at West Hall Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory Buford Chapel, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at West Hall Baptist Church, 5314 McEver Road, Oakwood, GA 30566.

Ronnie will be greatly missed by his father, Ronald Knapp (Sandra); mother, Patricia Buie (Howard); sisters, Dr. Kimberly Gabriel (Rob), Kelly Fehrenbach (James) and Christine Fineran (Dr. Daryl); stepbrothers, Matthew Hubler, David Hubler and Aaron Hubler (Dawn); aunt and uncle, Cathy and Gary Cauthen; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was a faithful member of Christ Church Place where he especially loved attending Sunday school. He will be remembered for his love of Georgia sports, supporting the Bulldogs, Falcons, and Braves; and his enjoyment of fantasy football.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 1, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
West Hall Baptist Church
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Hall Baptist Church
