Ronnie David Baxley
Ronnie Baxley

Ronnie David Baxley, 76, of Hortense, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Baxley, Ga., his parents were Ernest M. Baxley and Jennie Phoebe Beecher Baxley Pritchard. He was also preceded in death by one son, Ryan Baxley; a grandson, Peyton McNabb; one brother, Jackie Baxley; one sister, Gwen Ponsell; and a nephew, Kevin Buie.

Ronnie retired from Hercules and worked as a rigger. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He loved golfing, fishing, reading and music.

Survivors include his wife, Denise "Sissy" Smith-Baxley of Hortense; one son, Mitch Baxley of Hortense; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rhonda McNabb (Dale) and Karen Baxley, both of Brunswick; one grandchild, Kimsey Bolinger of Brunswick; one brother, Gerald Baxley of Hickox; one sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl Buie (Kermit) of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces, nephews and relatives and a host of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you follow the rules for social distancing. Also, if anyone does not feel comfortable attending the service, the family understands and asks you to be in prayer for our loved ones.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Beecher and Pastor Ashton Ham officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dean Buie, Brett Buie, Terry Steedley, Dru Smith, Dale McNabb and Tommy Ponsell.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 28, 2020.
