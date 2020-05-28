Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie Sims



Ronnie Sims, 59, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Memorial Health University Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. June 2 at Sunset Park, on Oak Grove Island.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020



