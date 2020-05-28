Ronnie Sims
Ronnie Sims

Ronnie Sims, 59, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. June 2 at Sunset Park, on Oak Grove Island.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Sunset Park
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
