Roosevelt Moran Jr.Roosevelt Moran Jr., of Harris Neck, died Monday in Hampton, Ga.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pigeon Hill Cemetery, in Shellman Bluff.A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and service.He is survived by his mother, Mary Moran; children, Earl (Delores) Moran, Caroline (Eric) Washington, Raymond Moran, Celestine (Francis) Germain, Douglas Moran, Robert Lee LeCount, Derrick (April) Williams, Deidre Williams and Brandon Moran; siblings, Wilson Moran, Stanley Moran, Timothy (Miram) Moran, David Moran, Mable (Sentel) West, Vondell (Sonny) Walker and Linda (Emory) Palmer.He was a U.S. Army veteran.Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 23, 2020