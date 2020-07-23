1/
Roosevelt Moran Jr.
Roosevelt Moran Jr.

Roosevelt Moran Jr., of Harris Neck, died Monday in Hampton, Ga.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pigeon Hill Cemetery, in Shellman Bluff.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and service.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Moran; children, Earl (Delores) Moran, Caroline (Eric) Washington, Raymond Moran, Celestine (Francis) Germain, Douglas Moran, Robert Lee LeCount, Derrick (April) Williams, Deidre Williams and Brandon Moran; siblings, Wilson Moran, Stanley Moran, Timothy (Miram) Moran, David Moran, Mable (Sentel) West, Vondell (Sonny) Walker and Linda (Emory) Palmer.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pigeon Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
