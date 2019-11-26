|
Rosa Robson
Rosa Robson, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after an extended illness.
A resident of Glynn County before moving to McIntosh County nearly 40 years ago, Rosa was born on April 26, 1961, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Richie and Doris McClure Price. She worked more than 38 years at King & Prince Seafood and was a faithful member of the Townsend Church of God. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and she loved spending time with her family and her beloved canine companions.
In addition to her parents, her sister Fay Price and her aunt, Minnie Lee Black, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Clayton Robson and son, Ben Robson both of Townsend; siblings, Anne Daniels and husband, David of Waverly, Robert Price of Waverly and Dorothy Harrison and husband, Fred of Brantley County. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Townsend Church of God with Reverends Jamie Rivera and Adam Cothren officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
Interment will follow in the Robson Family Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Doyle Ryals, Doyle Ryals, Jr., Dwayne Ryals, Nathan Ryals, Daniel Rowe and Derek Rowe.
The Brunswick News, November 26, 2019
