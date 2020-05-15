Rosa Tyson



Rosa Thompson Randolph Tyson, of Waverly, died May 12 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Rising Daughter Missionary Baptist Church, on U.S. Highway 17, in Waverly.



The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, in Brunswick.



Martin Funeral Home, in Brunswick, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020



