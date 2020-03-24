|
Rosalyn Gordon
Rosalyn Inez Middleton Gordon, 78, of Darien, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Rosalyn was one of five children born to Lloyd George Middleton and Sylvetta Poppell Middleton. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Oglethorpe Christian Academy, a clerk at Rogers Drugs and a teller at Southeastern Bank prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden, but her passion was her church family and serving Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member at New Life Sanctuary in Brunswick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clifton Gordon; two children, Montee Lloyd Gordon and Ginger Elaine Gordon; a brother, Edward Eugene Bacon and his wife, Margaret; and a sister-in-law, Graylene Anderson Middleton.
Rosalyn is survived by a brother, Buddy Middleton of Townsend; a grandson, Bobby Gault (Alicia) and his children, Logan Gault, Whitney Gracie Martin and Abbie Martin, all of Townsend; a nephew, Matthew Lloyd Middleton (Jessica) of Townsend; a niece, Deanna Christy Dixon (Mike) of Sterling as well as several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Whispering Pines Cemetery, with the Rev. Dana Swain officiating.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 24, 2020