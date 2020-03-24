Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalyn Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalyn Inez Middleton Gordon Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalyn Inez Middleton Gordon Gordon Obituary
Rosalyn Gordon

Rosalyn Inez Middleton Gordon, 78, of Darien, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Rosalyn was one of five children born to Lloyd George Middleton and Sylvetta Poppell Middleton. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Oglethorpe Christian Academy, a clerk at Rogers Drugs and a teller at Southeastern Bank prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden, but her passion was her church family and serving Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member at New Life Sanctuary in Brunswick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clifton Gordon; two children, Montee Lloyd Gordon and Ginger Elaine Gordon; a brother, Edward Eugene Bacon and his wife, Margaret; and a sister-in-law, Graylene Anderson Middleton.

Rosalyn is survived by a brother, Buddy Middleton of Townsend; a grandson, Bobby Gault (Alicia) and his children, Logan Gault, Whitney Gracie Martin and Abbie Martin, all of Townsend; a nephew, Matthew Lloyd Middleton (Jessica) of Townsend; a niece, Deanna Christy Dixon (Mike) of Sterling as well as several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Whispering Pines Cemetery, with the Rev. Dana Swain officiating.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -