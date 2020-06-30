Rose Silva
Rose Ann (Kerr) Silva, 84, died June 27,2020, in St. Mary's, Ga., surrounded by her family.
A private memorial service for the family will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at St. Francis Xavier Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Rose was born in Bradford, Pa., to Ross and Neva Kerr. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1956, and served her country as an air traffic controller. She was stationed in Brunswick, Maine, where she met her future husband, John. She retired from the Navy in 1959, getting married soon after and starting a family.
Over the years, the couple and their growing family were stationed in locations such as Newport, R.I., San Clemente Island, Calif., and two separate assignments at N.A.S Glynco in Brunswick, Ga. There, she became director of the Moppet Kindergarten located on Glynco and began a career pursuit in education. She earned her teaching degree at Armstrong State in Savannah, Ga., and taught for many years at St. Francis Xavier School. She was active in the community with the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the International Seafarers Center, the Red Cross, the Elks Auxiliary and volunteered with many other charitable organizations.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John. She is survived by her children Catherine Silva, Mary Turner (Dan), John Silva, Bill Silva (Sandy), Margaret Silva and Robert Silva (Ellen); her grandchildren, Alisha Cawley (Joseph), Lane Silva (Morgan), Dylan Silva (Madison), Sean Silva, Alec Silva, Olivia Silva and Caitlin Silva; and her great-grandchildren Case Cox, Joey Cawley, Addilyn Cawley and Ada Silva. And, to all the "Tinkerbells" and "Charlie Tunas" she taught throughout the years... she loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles or to St. Francis Xavier School.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
Rose Ann (Kerr) Silva, 84, died June 27,2020, in St. Mary's, Ga., surrounded by her family.
A private memorial service for the family will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at St. Francis Xavier Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Rose was born in Bradford, Pa., to Ross and Neva Kerr. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1956, and served her country as an air traffic controller. She was stationed in Brunswick, Maine, where she met her future husband, John. She retired from the Navy in 1959, getting married soon after and starting a family.
Over the years, the couple and their growing family were stationed in locations such as Newport, R.I., San Clemente Island, Calif., and two separate assignments at N.A.S Glynco in Brunswick, Ga. There, she became director of the Moppet Kindergarten located on Glynco and began a career pursuit in education. She earned her teaching degree at Armstrong State in Savannah, Ga., and taught for many years at St. Francis Xavier School. She was active in the community with the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the International Seafarers Center, the Red Cross, the Elks Auxiliary and volunteered with many other charitable organizations.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John. She is survived by her children Catherine Silva, Mary Turner (Dan), John Silva, Bill Silva (Sandy), Margaret Silva and Robert Silva (Ellen); her grandchildren, Alisha Cawley (Joseph), Lane Silva (Morgan), Dylan Silva (Madison), Sean Silva, Alec Silva, Olivia Silva and Caitlin Silva; and her great-grandchildren Case Cox, Joey Cawley, Addilyn Cawley and Ada Silva. And, to all the "Tinkerbells" and "Charlie Tunas" she taught throughout the years... she loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles or to St. Francis Xavier School.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.