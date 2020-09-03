1/
Rose Etta Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Etta Gibson

Rose Etta Gibson, of Darien, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Memory Garden Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home. Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.

She is survived by her children, William E. Gibson, Marvin E. Gibson, Brenda G. Gibson, Melissa Overstreet and Dennis Gibson; siblings, Barbara Smith, Mary Smith, Lonnie Taylor, Lenox (Mary) Sullivan and Moses (Carletha) Sullivan; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Garden Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 2, 2020
Thinking of you in these difficult times, Words are not enough to ease the deep sorrow. In the loss of one so special in your life. With Deepest Sympathy
Merleye Grant Sanford
Classmate
September 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Gibson Family
Brenda Green
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved