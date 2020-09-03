Rose Etta Gibson



Rose Etta Gibson, of Darien, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Memory Garden Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home. Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



She is survived by her children, William E. Gibson, Marvin E. Gibson, Brenda G. Gibson, Melissa Overstreet and Dennis Gibson; siblings, Barbara Smith, Mary Smith, Lonnie Taylor, Lenox (Mary) Sullivan and Moses (Carletha) Sullivan; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 3, 2020



