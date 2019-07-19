Home

Rose M. Cameron

Rose M. Cameron Obituary
Rose Cameron

Pastor Rose M. Cameron died July 11 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evangelistic Church of God, 1816 Stonewall St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 1608 Lee St.

Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 19, 2019
