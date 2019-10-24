|
Rosella Herndon
Rosella O. Herndon, 94, a long-time resident of Brunswick, and more recently, of Pike Road, Ala., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She leaves behind two sons, James (Frances) and Roger (Diane) Herndon; four grandchildren, Danny Herndon, Tammy Shuman, Angela Herndon and Randy Herndon; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Herndon, DJ Shuman and Thomas Herndon; three sisters Rita Meeks and Junita Horne, both of Brunswick, Ga., and Brunelle Hutchinson of Fayetteville, N.C. Mrs. Herndon also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service is to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Blount Crossing Cemetery, in Thalmann, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to hospice, or a .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 24, 2019