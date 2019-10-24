Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella O. Herndon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella O. Herndon Obituary
Rosella Herndon

Rosella O. Herndon, 94, a long-time resident of Brunswick, and more recently, of Pike Road, Ala., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

She leaves behind two sons, James (Frances) and Roger (Diane) Herndon; four grandchildren, Danny Herndon, Tammy Shuman, Angela Herndon and Randy Herndon; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Herndon, DJ Shuman and Thomas Herndon; three sisters Rita Meeks and Junita Horne, both of Brunswick, Ga., and Brunelle Hutchinson of Fayetteville, N.C. Mrs. Herndon also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The funeral service is to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Blount Crossing Cemetery, in Thalmann, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to hospice, or a .

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now