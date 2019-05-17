|
|
Rosetta Bennett
Rosetta A. Bennett, 74, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Ligaya B. Bennett King; five grandchildren, Cheree Shipman, Rashad (Kovada) Shipman, Sheldon King, Asia King and Daisha King, of whom she was very proud; a great-granddaughter, Ryann Veronica Shipman; eldest living cousin, Isabelle A. Kelly; and a host of cousins and close friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 7280 Dover Bluff Road, Waverly, GA 31565.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Bennett will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, until the hour of service.
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, 102 Owens Industrial Drive, Savannah, GA 31405, www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com, is in charge of the service.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 17, 2019