Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
For more information about
Rosetta Bennett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta A. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosetta A. Bennett Obituary
Rosetta Bennett

Rosetta A. Bennett, 74, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Ligaya B. Bennett King; five grandchildren, Cheree Shipman, Rashad (Kovada) Shipman, Sheldon King, Asia King and Daisha King, of whom she was very proud; a great-granddaughter, Ryann Veronica Shipman; eldest living cousin, Isabelle A. Kelly; and a host of cousins and close friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 7280 Dover Bluff Road, Waverly, GA 31565.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Bennett will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, until the hour of service.

Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, 102 Owens Industrial Drive, Savannah, GA 31405, www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com, is in charge of the service.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now