Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Roy "RB" Bennett

Roy "RB" Bennett Obituary
Roy Bennett

Roy "RB" Bennett, 74, of Waynesville, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, with Pastor Bill Manning officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32215.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 2, 2019
