Roy Bennett
Roy "RB" Bennett, 74, of Waynesville, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, with Pastor Bill Manning officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32215.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 2, 2019
