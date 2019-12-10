|
Roy E. Curry
Roy E. Curry, 63, a native of Jesup, Ga., and resident of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Glynn County.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Royal Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. John First Born Holiness Church, 386 W. Poplar St., Jesup, GA 31545.
Professional services entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup, Ga.
