Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-4254
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA 31545
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
St. John First Born Holiness Church
386 W. Poplar St.
Jesup, GA
View Map
Roy E. Curry Obituary
Roy E. Curry

Roy E. Curry, 63, a native of Jesup, Ga., and resident of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Glynn County.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Royal Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. John First Born Holiness Church, 386 W. Poplar St., Jesup, GA 31545.

Professional services entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019
