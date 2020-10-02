Roy Barker Jr.
Roy Hammond Barker Jr., 89, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Brunswick Campus of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Mr. Barker was born on June 13, 1931, in Quitman, Ga., to the late Roy Hammond Barker Sr. and the late Ruth Redding Barker. He graduated from Quitman High School and attended Valdosta State College and Clemson University. He was a veteran of the United State Army, serving during the Korean conflict. In 1957, Roy met the love of his life, Mary Louise Jones, and they were married for 54 years. Roy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Roy was very athletic and played all sports in high school. He was on the Georgia All-Star Football team. Golf was what he loved best, He was employed with Sea Island Co. for over 60 yers, mainly in the golf department.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Cindy Wisham (John) of Port Orange, Fla.; his sons, Greg Barker (Ruth) of St. Simons Island and Doug Barker of Brunswick; beloved grandchildren, Beth Millican (Robie) Jay Wisham and Cash Barker; and great-grandchildren, Myla and Shepard Millican.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Barker was predeceased by his brother, Carl Barker; and also leaves two nieces and a nephew to cherish his memory. He always enjoyed his wife's extended family, and attended all the Plymale family reunions.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to FaithWorks. No services are planned at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Barker family may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 2, 2020