Roy Kent Hodnett, 98, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Golden Isles on Friday, April 26, 2019.



He was born Oct. 22, 1920, outside of Danville, Va., to the late Eugene and Thalia Hodnett.



Roy grew up during the Great Depression, and at the very young age of 11 he started working to help support his family. He worked before and after school, delivering papers and groceries all over town on his bike. Following his high school graduation, he worked in the retail business, and in 1940, went to work for DuPont.



When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the Army in his early 20s, where he served his country with honor and distinction. Before he was shipped overseas, Roy met and married the love of his life, Anne. First he arrived in England to help train troops, then after D-Day, he was sent to France to fight and was severely wounded.



He returned home a hero with numerous honors including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the World War II Victory Medal. He returned back to the United States on the very day his first son was born. And after convalescing, he started his very own distributing company. Roy proved quickly that hard work, determination and a great woman beside him was all he needed to build a successful business. They eventually built a beautiful home where they raised their three children, Mike, Pat and Kelly. It was a good life.



In 1968, when he and his wife were vacationing, they crossed the causeway leading to St. Simons Island. Roy said, "Honey, I think we have just discovered a little slice of heaven." They both fell love in with the island and purchased a home that same weekend, making the decision that they would continue building their life in this beautiful community. He sold his distributing company in Virginia and went into the brokerage business. They packed up their family, moved to Georgia and never looked back.



Always believing that the more a person gives, the more he gets back, this man began to make his mark. Embracing their new life in Georgia, he and his family joined St. Simons United Methodist Church, many clubs and organizations and strived to become part of their new community. Growing tired of traveling with his brokerage company, he retired at the age of 62, deciding to enjoy his days playing golf, enjoying his family and perhaps, sell a "little" real estate.



The rest of the story goes something like this ... again, with a lot of determination, hard work and quite a few risks, he and his partner built one of the most successful real estate and management businesses in Glynn County with a great deal of assistance from his wife and his daughter, Pat.



Roy was extremely proud of the team he built at Hodnett Cooper Real Estate & Vacation Rentals. He adored his employees and real estate agents who worked not for him, but with him. Over the years, Roy has guided, led, listened, mentored, advised, supported and encouraged so many, many people; young and old alike. He had a soft spot for anything that had to do with children or young people because he knew they are the future.



Roy was one of the Founding Fathers of The Gathering Place. If you had asked Roy what his secret was to having such a successful and happy life, he would tell you it was having a wife of 75 years who stood beside him and often behind him pushing and believing in him. He would also tell you it was having the right ATTITUDE.



At 98, his work ethic still had him going to his office every day and with his door always open for that next person to walk in for him to encourage, mentor and push along ... and of course, talk about ATTITUDE.



He will forever be in his family's hearts. He was preceded in death by his precious son, Brian Kelly Hodnett; his parents; his sister, Lib Sawyer; and his brother, Roger Hodnett.



He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Anne; his son, Michael Hodnett (Leslie) of Gastonia, N.C.; his daughter, Pat Hodnett Cooper of St. Simons Island, Ga.; his grandchildren, Bree Luck (Geoff), Kelly Bennett, Fletcher Hodnett (Megan), Grayson Hodnett (Jordan, Luke Pigge, Gentry Hodnett, Kieran Hodnett and Aynslee Hodnett; his step-granddaughter, Dana Kimple (Jim); and his great-grandchildren, Camden Luck, Anna Brynn Luck, Colton Roy Bennett and Cooper Kimple. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



There will be a private interment ceremony Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his precious son, Kelly.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary at St. Simons United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran and the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. A celebration of his life will follow in the Thorpe Building.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions in Roy's memory be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynn Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



